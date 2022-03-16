Truist Financial Comments on eBay Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $14,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.