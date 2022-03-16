Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,162. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

