TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

BA stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.61. 93,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

