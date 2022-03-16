TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 154,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $11.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.99. 54,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.36 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

