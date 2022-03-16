TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,284,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

