TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,936. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day moving average is $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.