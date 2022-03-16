TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,076. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

