TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.20.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,547. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.