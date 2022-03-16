Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.87) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.75 ($0.92).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW stock opened at GBX 46.22 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of £662.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,572.17).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.