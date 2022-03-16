Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.67.

TSE:TRQ opened at C$34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$34.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

