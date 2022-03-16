Tuttle Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 85,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. Aurora Innovation Inc has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.