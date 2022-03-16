Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.39.

Twilio stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.93.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

