Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $254.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.38.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.