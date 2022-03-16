UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

