UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

