UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of KB Home worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

