UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arconic worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.46. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

