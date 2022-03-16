UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Franklin Electric worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

