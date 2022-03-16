UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
