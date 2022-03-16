UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.