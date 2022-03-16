UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 433 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of CONMED worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock worth $4,197,765. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

