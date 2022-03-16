UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,955 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after acquiring an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 186.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

