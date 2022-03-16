UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €266.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €266.00 ($292.31) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($302.20) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($219.78).

