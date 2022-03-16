UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $17.34. UBS Group shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 109,357 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.