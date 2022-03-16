Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,494,748 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.86.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $49,879,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

