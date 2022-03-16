UniCrypt (UNCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $162,437.00

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $368.60 or 0.00905780 BTC on exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $11.43 million and $162,437.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,022 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

