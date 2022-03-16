Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 119,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UNCY opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

