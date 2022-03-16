Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

