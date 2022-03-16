Urus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00103650 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

