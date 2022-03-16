USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.78 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $2.83 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.98 or 0.06693933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.22 or 1.00341291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040199 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

