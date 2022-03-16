Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

UTZ stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 4,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,607. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

