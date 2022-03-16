VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CAO Jason Doornik Sells 6,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 1,968,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The firm has a market cap of $303.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

