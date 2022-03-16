Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research firms recently commented on VLN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

