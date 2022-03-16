Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Several research firms recently commented on VLN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43.
About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.