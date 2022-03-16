Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Cut by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

