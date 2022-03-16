Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.00

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 6860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,855 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

