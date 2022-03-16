Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,662. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

