Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

