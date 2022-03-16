Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $395.52. The stock had a trading volume of 510,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.