Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.94. 143,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,530. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

