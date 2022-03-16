Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

VTWRF stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

