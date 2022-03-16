Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.41. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,267,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

