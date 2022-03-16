Velas Market Capitalization Tops $483.47 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $483.47 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,274,817,649 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.