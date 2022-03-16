Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

NYSE VTR opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

