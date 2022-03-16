VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.02. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

