Veriti Management LLC Buys 4,455 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

