Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

