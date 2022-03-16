Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 316.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.06 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

