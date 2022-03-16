Veriti Management LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of PSA opened at $355.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $380.42. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.