Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

