Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

