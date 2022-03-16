Veriti Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

